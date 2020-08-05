Chinese FM denounces Pompeo's assertion of failure of engagement with China

BEIJING: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday denounced U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's assertion that the policy of engagement with China pursued by successive U.S. administrations has failed.

The assertion is just a rehash of the Cold War mentality, Wang said during an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

The assertion turns a blind eye to all that has been achieved in China-U.S. relations over the past decades, and shows ignorance of the historical process and lack of respect for the Chinese and American peoples, Wang said.

This is a political virus which is understandably questioned and rebuked by people in the United States and the international community, he said.

Over four decades ago, leaders of China and the United States made the handshake across the vast Pacific Ocean, he added, noting that what made this possible was that both countries adhered to the principle of mutual respect and seeking common ground while putting aside differences.

Over the past 40 years and more since the two countries entered into diplomatic ties, several generations of Chinese and Americans have worked together to advance China-U.S. relations, Wang said.

Wang added that as a result, bilateral ties have become one of the most deeply interwoven relationships in the world with broadest cooperation areas and most extensive common interests. "No one can deny these facts."

Forty years on, while China and the United States are quite different in social system and many other aspects, such differences have not affected the peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between the two countries, and they should not affect their bilateral ties in the future, he said.

It is neither necessary nor possible for the two sides to change each other, Wang stressed. "Instead, we should respect the choice independently made by the people of the other side."

China's major achievements in the past decades show that the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics fits China and has also benefited the world, Wang said.

China will continue to pursue development and progress to meet the desire of its people and make new, even greater contributions to mankind, he said.

"Anyone who attempts to derail this process can only end in failure," said Wang.