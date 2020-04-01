Chinese FM calls for adherence to multilateralism, solidarity in fight against COVID-19

BEIJING -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday spoke with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron, with the two sides vowing to uphold multilateralism in the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wang said that the two heads of state recently called on the international community to unite in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic at the Extraordinary G20 Leaders' Summit, injecting important impetus into global cooperation against the outbreak.

In the face of the global spread of the pandemic, the international community should strengthen confidence and respond with cooperation, instead of going its own way, Wang added.

Noting that China, despite its huge domestic demand, remains open to the export of anti-epidemic supplies, Wang said the Chinese side believes that helping other countries combat the epidemic is also helping the country itself.

China will continue to provide assistance to France in purchasing supplies and equipment for epidemic control, he added.

The fight against the pandemic once again demonstrates that mankind, living in a global village together, is a community with a shared future, Wang said, urging to hold high the banner of multilateralism in the joint efforts to address various global challenges.

Noting that any unilateralism or egotism is neither desirable nor popular, Wang said the Chinese side stands ready to strengthen multilateral cooperation and coordination with the French side in the joint fight against the pandemic.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China holds a positive attitude towards any initiative conducive to promoting international cooperation in epidemic control and stands ready to maintain communication with all parties, including France.

It is imperative to fully implement the important consensus reached at the G20 leaders' summit, he added.

Bonne, for his part, said both sides share highly consistent views and that facing the rapid spread of the epidemic, the international community needs to unite as one and step up coordination so as to prevail over the difficulties together.

He thanked China for its support of anti-epidemic supplies to France, which demonstrates the profound friendship and good relations between France and China, while hoping that China will continue to provide convenience to France's commercial procurement of anti-epidemic equipment in China.

Bonne said the French side is satisfied with the outcomes of the G20 leaders' summit, and stands ready to work with the Chinese side to uphold multilateralism, advance cooperation under such multilateral frameworks as the UN Security Council, and advance third-party cooperation in the health care and economic development in Africa.

When the epidemic is over, he added, high-level exchanges and practical cooperation between France and China will make further progress.