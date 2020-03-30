Chinese firms donate 200,000 USD for Ghana's COVID-19 fight

ACCRA -- Two Chinese firms in Ghana have donated 200,000 U.S. dollars to support Ghana's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese ambassador to Ghana Wang Shiting presented the package on behalf of Sunon-Asogli Power Ghana Ltd and Africa World Airlines Ltd (AWA) to Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff to the Ghanaian president at the presidency on Sunday.

Wang said China was very worried over the spread of the pandemic in the West African country and sought to support the fight to bring it to an end.

"Virus has no boundaries. There is only one earth, we are the community with a shared future, and we are a big family. Though we are also hard-hit, China will do its best to aid Ghana to deal with the spread of COVID-19," he said.

On her part, Osei-Opare commended the two companies and China as a whole for their support to Ghana in these difficult times.

She commended China for its progress in epidemic control, adding that Ghana would like to learn from China on how to improve its epidemic control as well.