Chinese authorities asks its communities to carry out health campaigns

Chinese health authorities have stressed extensive efforts to carry out patriotic health campaigns and improve the environment amid the country's efforts to contain the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

Community-based public places where crowds gather should be strictly cleaned and disinfected and have good ventilation in order to create an environment with sound sanitation conditions, according to officials at a press conference given by the National Health Commission Monday. "In particular, we need to improve the environment of farmer's markets and enhance oversight efforts against the illegal trade of wild animals," said He Qinghua, an official with the commission.

Measures to improve the environment and enhance sanitation conditions shall be taken by every community, organization and household to prevent the spread of diseases, according to the commission.