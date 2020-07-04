Chinese ambassador to US Cui Tiankai shares "1 to 9" facts on national security law for Hong Kong

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai on Friday shared basic facts and his viewpoints on the newly enacted national security law for Hong Kong through a video message by using the numbers "1 to 9."

He said that "1 and 2" means "one country, two systems."

This will remain the basic guideline for the governance of Hong Kong. The adoption of the law is a milestone in the practice of "one country, two systems" and will provide a strong institutional guarantee for its long-term implementation, the Chinese ambassador said.