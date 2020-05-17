Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead at his home -- what we know so far

On Sunday, Du Wei, the Chinese ambassador to Israel, was found dead in his apartment in Tel Aviv's Herzliya. The news was confirmed by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, but the Chinese embassy has so far not issued any statement regarding his passing.
The 58-year-old was found dead in his bed. The initial assessment was that he had suffered a cardiac arrest during the night. Investigations however are ongoing.
Du is survived by his wife and son, who the Foreign Ministry said were not in Israel with him. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Director-Gneral Yuval Rotem spoke with Deputy Ambassador Dai Yuming and expressed his condolences, adding that it would provide any assistance it could.
Du Wei, who had taken over as ambassador to Israel, in February, had earlier been the country's ambassador to the Ukraine. His official designation had been Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the State of Israel.
The Chinese Ambassador had recently made news after condemning comments by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The latter had denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier on Wednesday, Pompeo had praised Israel for sharing information to help in the world's fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. At the same time, he had taken a dig at China for its alleged lack of transparency.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)