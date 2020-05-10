China’s state media puts up a picture of Mount Everest, gets trolled for claiming it’s in Tibet instead of Nepal

The Chinese love to play with the rules of geography and history, even in fictional universes. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange, the origin story of Stephen Strange had to be moved from Tibet to Nepal to ensure it didn’t get banned in China!

However, now the Chinese appear to have co-opted Mount Everest as well.

Showing the geography skills that we’ve come to expect from the PM of their de facto vassal state Pakistan, China Global Tv Network, tweeted: “: An extraordinary sun halo was spotted Friday in the skies over Mount #Qomolangma, also known as Mount Everest, the world's highest peak located in China's #Tibet Autonomous Region.”