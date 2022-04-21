China's President Xi lashes out at US sanctions against Russia

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday said his government supports talks to resolve international disputes, but opposes the use of sanctions.

Xi’s comments in a televised address to an international forum in the southern island province of Hainan marked China’s latest attempt to describe an approach to Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing has backed Moscow, refusing to call the conflict an invasion and saying Russia was provoked by NATO’s expansion.

Despite that, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted Xi as saying that China remains “committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, uphold non-interference in internal affairs, and respect the independent choices of development paths and social systems made by people in different countries.”

“We stay committed to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises, reject double standards, and oppose the wanton use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction,” Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

Delivering a video speech to the annual Boao Forum for Asia gathering on the southern Chinese island of Hainan, Xi warned that economic "de-coupling" and pressure tactics such as severing supply chains would not work.

"China would like to put forward a global security initiative" that upholds "the principle of indivisibility of security," Xi said.

"We should uphold the principle of indivisibility of security, build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, and oppose the building of national security on the basis of insecurity in other countries."

Russia has insisted that Western governments respect a 1999 agreement based on the principle of "indivisible security" that no country can strengthen its own security at the expense of others.

Xi added that the "fundamentals of the Chinese economy -- its strong resilience, enormous potential, vast room for maneuver and long-term sustainability -- remain unchanged."

Although China's first quarter growth figures have come in at a better-than-expected 4.8%, weaker March retail sales and factory activity data suggest that China's economy could be hit hard in the months to come.

A string of brokerages and financial institutions have cut their forecasts for China's economy this year, while the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its 2022 growth forecast to 4.4%, well down from Beijing's 5.5% target and an 8.1% expansion last year.

The IMF cited lockdowns, a cornerstone of China's zero-COVID policy, and supply chain disruptions for the revised forecast.

Meanwhile, Xi repeated criticism of Western sanctions against Russia and called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

"It is important that we ... reject the Cold War mentality, oppose unilateralism, and say no to group politics and bloc confrontation," Xi said, adding that the international community should "oppose the wanton use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction."

China has been under fire for refusing to describe Russia's push into neighboring Ukraine as an invasion. Instead, Beijing has been calling it a "special military operation." It has also been refusing to take part in economic sanctions aimed at squeezing Moscow's ability to finance the invasion.

China is also believed to be studying the Ukraine crisis for how it might later affect policy toward Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy it threatens to invade to bring it under its own control. Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, but China claims the island as its own territory.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday spoke with his Chinese counterpart for the first time since becoming Pentagon chief more than a year ago, breaking a communications impasse that American officials saw as increasingly dangerous.

Austin, who calls China the U.S. military’s leading long-term challenge but has been forced to focus heavily on Russia this year, requested the telephone conversation with Gen. Wei Fenghe after months of failed efforts to speak with Gen. Xu Qiliang, the highest ranking uniformed officer in the Communist Party military structure.

