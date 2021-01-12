China's Langfang city with nearly 5 million residents in lockdown ahead of WHO visit

Besides, the residents of Gu'an city just south of Beijing have also been ordered to stay home for seven days starting from Tuesday. Similar measures have been ordered around the country, particularly in the central city of Wuhan where 11 million people were placed under lockdown for 76 days last winter as the pandemic was just beginning.

This comes ahead of the World Health Organization (WHO) visit on January 14. A 10-member team of WHO experts assigned to probe the origins of COVID-19 will directly fly from Singapore to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December 2019.

"Current plan is that they will fly from Singapore to Wuhan on January 14," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing on Tuesday. He, however, said he has no details whether the experts would have to undergo quarantine and what is their itinerary and how long the team would stay in Wuhan.

(With PTI inputs)