China’s flying ‘independent’ dreams may touch peak in 2020

China's sky is becoming more dynamic thanks to the taking off its air transport industry and the country's determination to boost its capacity in developing civil aircraft. In 2020, China will embrace more domestically-developed civil airplane models, as a result of persistent efforts in developing the "two trunk and two regional" aircraft projects, namely C919 narrowbody and CR929 widebody trunk aircraft and the Modern Ark series and ARJ21 regional planes.

Continuing to hold the position of the world's second-largest civil aviation market, China continuously generates power from independent development and contributes to the world with a booming market to share.

MA700 to conduct maiden flight

China's MA700 aircraft is set to fly into the sky in 2020, becoming the third member of the domestically-developed 'Modern Ark' regional turboprop airplane family, according to its developer.

The MA700 project has entered the final assembly phase. Assembly work for both the maiden flight and static tests are underway, said the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The first MA700 airplane is scheduled to roll off the production line in mid-2020, and the maiden flight is expected to take place within the year, AVIC told Xinhua.

The 70-seat new turboprop aircraft model highlights the performance in short- and medium-haul markets, with an aim to serve the country's booming air traffic demand.

The MA700 is the third member of China's domestically-developed 'Modern Ark (MA)' regional turboprop airplane family, which is developed by AVIC XAC Commercial Aircraft Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. This turboprop airplane family is a part of China's commitment to boost its capacity in developing civil airplanes through major projects of the "two trunk and two regional" aircraft.

The 'Modern Ark' family now has two members, the MA60 and MA600. To date, a total of 109 MA60 and MA600 airplanes have been delivered to customers.

As an upgraded version, the MA700 will be capable to serve for operators in complicated operating environments, such as China's vast western regions with extreme temperatures, plateaus and mountains.