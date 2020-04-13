China's COVID-19 cure rate reaches 94 per cent

China has managed to improve the cure rate of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to 94 per cent in the hardest-hit place in the country, central authorities said.

Those cured include over 89 per cent of the severely ill patients and more than 3,600 octogenarians or even older patients, said a central government group overseeing the epidemic response in the hardest-hit Hubei Province.

The provincial capital Wuhan, the former epicentre, had only 101 COVID-19 patients being treated for severe or critical conditions as of Friday, the authorities said, urging more efforts to treat them, most of whom have underlying health conditions and are of old age.

Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan, who led the group, inspected Tongji Hospital in Wuhan and listened to the reports of designated hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in the city.