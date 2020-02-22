China’s coronavirus death toll rises to 2,345, more than 76,200 infected

Another 1,361 new suspected cases were reported Friday, said the Commission. Also on Friday, 2,393 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 156 to 11,477. The commission added that 5,365 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus. A total of 20,659 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

As of Saturday morning, the number of confirmed cases outside China were reported in Japan (727), South Korea (346), Singapore (86), Hong Kong (69), Thailand (35), Taiwan (26), Malaysia (22), Iran (18), Italy (17), Australia (17), Germany (16), Vietnam (16), the US (16), France (12), Macau (10), the UK (nine), the UAE (nine), Canada (nine), India (three), the Philippines (three), Russia (two), Spain (two), Israel (one), Egypt (one), Lebanon (one), Cambodia (one), Finland (one), Nepal (one), Sri Lanka (one), Sweden (one) and Belgium (one), according to figures published by the South China Morning Post. The deaths outside China were recorded in Iran (four), Japan (three), South Korea (two), Hong Kong (two), Italy (one), France (one) and the Philippines (one).