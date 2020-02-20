China's coronavirus death toll exceeds 2,000, more than 74,000 confirmed cases

Beijing: Chinese province of Hubei reported 108 deaths from novel coronavirus through Wednesday, including 88 in provincial capital Wuhan alone, bringing the death toll from the deadly outbreak in the province to 2,029, the local health authorities said.

The province also reported a sharp drop in newly confirmed cases at 349 on Wednesday, compared with 1,693 a day before. The figure raised the province's total infections to 62,031 since the outbreak of the infection.