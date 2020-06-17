China's central bank to issue 10 billion yuan of bills in Hong Kong

China's central bank said Wednesday that it will issue 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars) of bills in Hong Kong on June 23.

The bills will be issued through a platform of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, according to a statement on the website of the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

"Maturing in six months, these bills are this year's sixth batch issued by the PBOC," said the statement.

The move aims to enrich yuan-investment products with high credit ratings in Hong Kong and improve the yield curve of yuan bonds, it added.