China wishy-washy with Pakistan

Beijing: China on Friday told Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who air-dashed here on Friday to seek its support on Kashmir, that it regarded both India and Pakistan as "friendly neighbours" and wants them to resolve the issue through UN resolutions and the Shimla agreement.

Qureshi arrived here on Friday morning to seek all-weather ally China's support for its efforts to ratchet-up the Kashmir issue. He held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during which he said he

believed "China will stand up for justice on the Kashmir issue", said a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. "Wang Yi noted that China is seriously concerned about the latest escalation of tensions in Kashmir. The Kashmir issue is a dispute left from the colonial history," the press release said.

"It should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and bilateral agreement," he said, in an apparent reference to the Shimla agreement which calls for the issue to be resolved bilaterally.