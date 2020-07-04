China welcomes foreign businesses to continue operating in Hong Kong: FM spokesperson

BEIJING: China welcomes foreign businesses including U.S. companies to continue operating in Hong Kong and wishes them greater success, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday.

Zhao made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on a statement of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, which said it remains "committed to Hong Kong as a home base for international business."

The chamber said it had worked with and supported the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government in the development of a world-class business hub incorporating the shared values of rule of law, free flow of information and connectivity across the globe.

Zhao said Hong Kong has given full play to its unique advantage as a global hub backed by the mainland since its return to the motherland.

Its status as an international financial, shipping and trading center has been consolidated and it has been known as one of the most free, open, prosperous and vibrant places in the world, Zhao said.

"For a while, anti-China forces seeking to disrupt Hong Kong engaged in mass illegal violent activities, vandalizing facilities and harassing residents. They seriously affected Hong Kong's law and order, threatened people's life and property, and jeopardized the normal operation of businesses from all countries," the spokesperson said.