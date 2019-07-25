China warns of 'war' if Taiwan moves towards 'independence'

Beijing: China on Wednesday warned of a "war" if there was a move towards Taiwan's "independence" as it accused the US, which plans to go ahead with a potential USD 2.2 billion arms deal with the self-ruled territory, of adopting "unilateral policies" and undermining global strategic stability.

China views Taiwan as its inalienable part that has to be reunified with the mainland, even by force.

Releasing a white paper, Chinese defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian said China would make its greatest effort for peaceful reunification of Taiwan with mainland China.

"However, we must firmly point out that seeking Taiwan independence is a dead end. If there are people who dare to try to split Taiwan from the country, China's military will be ready to go to war to firmly safeguard national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity," he said.

The US State Department recently approved a USD 2.2 billion defence deal with Taiwan. The deal includes 108 Abrams tanks and 250 Stinger surface-to-air missiles.

Beijing had vehemently protested the move, saying that the US arms sale infringes on China's sovereignty and national security and also seriously violates the basic norms of the international law and the international relations, as well as the One-China principle.

The 'One-China' policy states that Taiwan and Tibet are part of China's mainland. China made the 'One-China' policy a prerequisite for countries to establish diplomatic ties with it.

By K J M Varma