China urges U.S. to respond to concerns of its people, world on epidemic

BEIJING-- China on Monday called on the United States to respond to in a timely manner the concerns of its people and the international community on fighting COVID-19.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks when asked to comment on the fact that more people in the United States were casting doubts on the U.S. government's response to the pandemic.

"Many in the United States have been questioning and worrying whether the U.S. government has responded timely and effectively to the outbreak," Geng said at a press briefing.

"They wanted to get the facts straight: when did the first case occur in the United States? Is the U.S. government hiding something? Why is it so desperately seeking to pin the blame on other countries and international organizations?"

On April 4, the Washington Post published an article that gave a panoramic view of how and why the U.S. government handled the epidemic poorly at the early stage. On April 13 and 19 at the White House press briefings, CBS and CNN journalists questioned the delay in the U.S. government's response to COVID-19 when it already knew the potential risks of the global spread.