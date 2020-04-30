China to open "two sessions" in May, step up public health legislation

BEIJING-- China on Wednesday set the new opening dates for its key annual political gatherings in May, sending a strong signal that the country is recovering from the coronavirus epidemic.

Known as the "two sessions," the annual sessions of the country's national legislature and political advisory body are usually convened in early March to decide on important state affairs.

But this year, the gatherings of about 5,000 people in Beijing were postponed due to the unexpected COVID-19 outbreak.

The postponement will allow efforts to be concentrated on epidemic control and put people's lives and health at the top of priority, the top legislature said in February when making the decision.

On Wednesday, the National People's Congress (NPC), the top legislature, announced that it will hold the annual session starting on May 22.

The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, on the other hand, said its annual session was proposed to open on May 21.

The dates were set at a time when the domestic transmission of COVID-19 has been basically curbed.

According to the health authorities, there were only 647 patients still being treated on the mainland while 77,578 people had recovered by Tuesday.

"The COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control situation in China is improving steadily and the normal economic and social life is gradually resuming," said a statement issued by the NPC Standing Committee after it decided on the annual legislative session's opening date.

"With various factors taken into consideration, the conditions for convening the NPC annual session at an appropriate time are ready," it added.