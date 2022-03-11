China to introduce rapid antigen tests for first time as country witnesses biggest Covid Surge in 2 years

The world is witnessing a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases at a significant rate. However, as per the latest developments in China, the country reported its highest number of daily new local symptomatic COVID-19 infections in about two years on Friday with figures showing as much as 1,369 new cases.

Amid the sudden and rapid increase in the new Covid cases and the fear of the spreading of Omicron variant, China on Friday said that it would introduce the use of rapid antigen tests for the first time after new cases nationwide soared to their highest levels in two years, news agency AFP reported.

China is once again putting up Covid gears including self-test kits for the people. National Health Commission has said that the self-test kits would now be available for clinics and ordinary citizens to buy via "retail pharmacies, online sales platforms and other channels."

Major cities including Shanghai is back on imposing lockdown and restrictions with an increase in Covid testing rates to halt the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Shanghai today ordered its schools to close and shift to online instruction.

The infection rate has reached as such in some of the cities that Changchun, a city with a population of 9 million has been ordered to lockdown and advised residents to work from home.

Covid cases across China have crossed the 1,000 mark this week for the first time since the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 05:12 PM IST