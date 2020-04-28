China takes multi-faceted measures to moderate mask prices, ensure quality

GUANGZHOU-- China has provided protective masks to the global market at fair prices, by organizing as many qualified manufacturers as possible, tapping the full potential of the industrial chain and strengthening market supervision.

The world is still scrambling to stock up on the much sought-after essentials, and Chinese authorities, regulators and manufacturers are doing what they can to moderate the prices and ensure quality.

Market feedbacks show that China's export of medical supplies is expected to maintain steady and orderly growth in the following months, offering stronger support to the global society in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

CONTAINING COSTS

For mask manufacturers, one of their biggest challenges is to manage costs that have spiked due to soaring demand.

Cao Haoquan is chairman of the Guangzhou Weini Technology Development Co., Ltd., a supplier of masks and respirators. The firm sells 80 percent of its products to European buyers. Cao said he has never felt busier in his 20-year career.

The veteran in the medical supply business had to frequently visit his factory and inspect production quality. "The biggest challenge for me is how to curb the impact of rising costs on the prices of masks. Prices of equipment, raw materials and labor have been jumping quickly," he said.