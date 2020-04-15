China stresses regular epidemic control measures in Wuhan

WUHAN-- Chinese authorities have stressed unremitting efforts in taking regular epidemic control measures in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Tuesday inspected on-site epidemiological investigation and COVID-19 containment work at communities, mass transit hubs and farm produce markets in the hardest-hit city by the coronavirus.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, was leading a central government group to guide the COVID-19 epidemic control work in Hubei.

According to Sun, 965 disease control and prevention professionals across the country rushed to Hubei to actively participate in epidemic checks in communities, on-site epidemiological investigations and the management of residential areas, covering 11 million residents.

These professionals have provided training to more than 260,000 people, she said.

Demanding continuous efforts to carry out epidemic prevention measures including body temperature and health QR code checking in communities, Sun also required strengthened management of asymptomatic cases.

A new asymptomatic case should be reported within two hours to local centers for disease control and prevention, and the epidemiological survey should be completed within 24 hours, Sun stressed.

The vice premier urged efforts to carry forward a nationwide health campaign, devise specific rules and plans for regular epidemic control and implement daily epidemic containment measures such as ventilation and disinfection.

Sun also underlined the need to popularize health knowledge and raise the awareness of self-protection among the public to further consolidate the outcomes in epidemic control.