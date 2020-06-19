China stresses on 'urgent need' to improve hygiene in markets

China on Thursday stressed on the "urgent need" to improve hygiene in its wholesale markets and in the food supply chain after a new COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing has resulted in 158 confirmed cases.

The Chinese capital on Tuesday night increased the level of emergency response by COVID-19 in an attempt to curb the massive spread of the outbreak, which broke out on June 11 in the main wholesale market in Xinfadi.

As indicated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China (CCP) in a report published on its website, "there is an urgent need for the country to improve sanitation standards and minimize health risks in the markets".

"The epidemic is a mirror that not only reflects the dirty and unorganized aspect of the wholesale markets, but also shows the low level of its management," said the report. The coronavirus was first detected in the Huanan seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, while in Beijing the outbreak was found in Xinfadi.