China stands by Pakistan on Kashmir issue to approach UN Security Council

Beijing: China has "reassured Pakistan of it's support and commitment" and announced that it supported Islamabad's decision to approach the UN Security Council in the wake of India's decision to revoke Article 370 of its Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, media reports said on Saturday.

An official statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry after a meeting between visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi here on Friday said that Beijing was seriously concerned about the latest escalation of tensions in Kashmir, The Express Tribune reported.

Qureshi, who arrived in the Chinese capital early Friday to hold consultations in the wake of India revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week, apprised officials in Beijing about Pakistan's concerns and reservations.

"The Kashmir issue is a dispute left from the colonial history. It should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement," the statement quoted Wang as saying.

"China believes that unilateral actions that will complicate the situation should not be taken." Wang stressed that as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, China and Pakistan have understood and supported each other on issues concerning "our respective core interests".