China sentences ex-Interpol chief to 13 yrs for bribery

China's high-profile former head of the Interpol Meng Hongwei was on Tuesday sentenced to over 13 years in prison and fined a whopping USD 290,000 by a court for taking bribes.

Meng, 66, a former vice minister of security who later became the head of the Interpol as China's nominee, was sentenced 13-and-a-half-years in jail by the First Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Meng's case became politically embarrassing for China as his wife Grace Meng stayed back in France and was granted asylum there, foiling repeated attempts by the Chinese government to bring her back.