China reports decline in new coronavirus cases

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,747 by Sunday, including 4,632 people died of the disease, 1,031 patients still being treated and 77,084 others who had been discharged after recovery.

The other four new cases were domestically transmitted, the NHC said in its daily report, noting that three cases were reported in Heilongjiang Province and one in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

No death was reported Sunday on the mainland.