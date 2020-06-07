China reports 11 new coronavirus cases; total number of COVID-19 cases rise to 83,036

Beijing: China has reported 11 new coronavirus cases, including five asymptomatic patients, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 83,036, according to the health authority.

The National Health Commission (NHC) on Saturday said that no deaths related to the disease were reported. Six new confirmed cases and five asymptomatic cases were reported, it said. The NHC said that 236 asymptomatic cases, including 154 in Wuhan, were under medical observation.