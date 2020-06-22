China Pakistan Economic Corridor will soon be a trillion dollar blunder?

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship of China's imperialistic and expansionist agenda under its Belt and Road Initiative, is set to soon become a "trillion-dollar blunder" project, say analysts.

The CPEC, a collection of infrastructure projects that are currently under construction throughout Pakistan, which were originally valued at $46 billion is now estimated to be $87 billion and only a quarter of which have been completed, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The leading Israeli English daily pointed out that CPEC was intended to rapidly modernize Pakistani infrastructure by the construction of modern transportation networks, numerous energy projects and special economic zones. However, in recent years the CPEC has proved to be based on a false premise that a nation needs these massive economic projects to be prosperous. It is now apparent that no one is willing to pay for these projects in the end, as they will never make any money from it.