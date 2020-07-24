China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to create new opportunities for growth, stability: Pakistani president

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will create new opportunities for economic growth and stability as a number of developmental projects are currently in full swing in the country, Pakistani President Arif Alvi said on Thursday.

CPEC is an epitome of cooperation between the countries of China and Pakistan, the president said at a webinar on CPEC, adding that Pakistan is eager to enhance the progress on CPEC in collaboration with China, further strengthen the development with class and quality and to bring benefits for both countries.

Alvi said that in the first phase of CPEC, China helped Pakistan overcome energy and transportation infrastructure related issues while the next phase is about industrialization, agriculture and science and technology.