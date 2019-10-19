China: Ousted leader gets a grave after 14 years

Beijing: A former Chinese Communist Party leader ousted after he opposed the use of force to quell 1989 democracy protests was buried over a decade after he died, his family said, in a service ignored by state media.

Zhao Ziyang, who is a revered figure among Chinese human rights defenders, is still a sensitive topic in the country, where commemorations of his death are held under tight surveillance or prevented altogether.

It took 14 years for his family to lay Zhao to rest after his death on January 17, 2005 at the age of 85.