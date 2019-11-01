China objects to bifurcation

Beijing: China on Thursday objected to the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories as "unlawful and void", saying India's decision to "include" some of China's territory into its administrative jurisdiction was tantamount to "challenging" Beijing's sovereignty.

Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated on Thursday into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- in accordance with the Indian government's August 5 announcement revoking the state's special status under Article 370.