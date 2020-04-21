China launches online learning platform for int'l students

BEIJING -- China on Monday launched the international version of online learning platform XuetangX, which was among the first batch of platforms offering global students education provided by Chinese universities and colleges.

Courses on the platform will be available for free to all across the world during the epidemic, Wu Yan, a higher education official from the Ministry of Education (MOE), said at the launching ceremony in Beijing.

Wang Shuaiguo, president of XuetangX, said the platform aims at pooling high-quality courses from home and abroad and offers various forms of online education including massive open online courses (MOOC), live-streaming courses and more.

A total of 109 courses have gone online in Chinese and English, and more curricula are scheduled to be added in multiple languages.

The decision on building international online education platforms was made earlier during a video conference held by the MOE, in a bid to share with the world China's high-quality educational resources.