China lashes out at US over new sanctions

China on Tuesday lashed out at the US over new sanctions against Chinese officials and the sale of more military equipment to Taiwan.

The Cabinet's office for Hong Kong affairs expressed "strong outrage over the sanctions levelled against 14 members of the standing committee of China's legislature, which passed a Hong Kong National Security Law earlier this year.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, meanwhile, demanded the U.S. cancel its latest arms sale to Taiwan and said China would make a "proper and necessary response." The State Department on Monday said it added 14 members of the Chinese legislature's standing committee to the list of officials banned from traveling to the U.S. or having access to the U.S. financial system over the crackdown on civil rights in Hong Kong.

It also announced the approval of a $280 million sale of advanced military communications equipment to Taiwan.

President Donald Trump's administration has incensed Beijing with 11 separate arms sales and closer military and political ties with the self-governing island democracy that Beijing claims as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary.