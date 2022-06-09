e-Paper Get App

China: Is Shanghai imposing lockdown again amid surge in Covid cases?

The city authorities have already eased many restrictions last week, after confining most of its 25 million residents to their homes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
A Health worker takes a swab sample from a woman by the entrance of a residential area under Covid-19 lockdown in the Xuhui district of Shanghai on June 8, 2022. |

To conduct mass coronavirus testing, Shanghai will lockdown a district of 2.7 million people on Saturday, according to news agency AFP. The city authorities have already eased many restrictions last week, after confining most of its 25 million residents to their homes since March as China battled its worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years.

The southwestern district of Minhang, which is home to 2.7 million people, will be placed under "closed management" on Saturday morning and all residents will be tested, district authorities said in a social media post on Thursday.

"The closure will be lifted after samples have been collected," they added, without giving a specific time or date.

The statement did not say what measures would be imposed if any district residents test positive.

Today, Shanghai reported nine new local infections, however no cases were found in Minhand.

The district's announcement sparked fear among some social media users that the lockdown could be prolonged beyond Saturday if any cases are found.

On the other hand, China's capital Beijing, meanwhile, is transitioning more smoothly towards normality after shutting restaurants, gyms and subway stations last month to stamp out a smaller outbreak.

Read Also
Alibaba best-paying tech company in China despite a crackdown
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorldChina: Is Shanghai imposing lockdown again amid surge in Covid cases?

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai weather update: Light drizzle in an hour; rain with thunderstorms by 11 PM

Mumbai weather update: Light drizzle in an hour; rain with thunderstorms by 11 PM

Punjab Congress stages dharna inside CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence complex

Punjab Congress stages dharna inside CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence complex

India vs SA T20: Aiden Markram tests COVID-19 positive, out of opening T20

India vs SA T20: Aiden Markram tests COVID-19 positive, out of opening T20

Mumbai reports more than 1700 fresh COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day, active cases tally...

Mumbai reports more than 1700 fresh COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day, active cases tally...

MP not to see a ‘sonrise’ in near future as Jyotiraditya Scindia backs party chief JP Nadda on...

MP not to see a ‘sonrise’ in near future as Jyotiraditya Scindia backs party chief JP Nadda on...