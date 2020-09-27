China gives unproven COVID-19 vaccine to thousands despite concerns

According to CNN, Zheng Zhongwei, an official with China's National Health Commission, said on Friday that China's cabinet, the State Council, has approved a trial plan for the emergency use of Covid-19 vaccines in June end.

Zhongwei further said that after the approval, they communicated and informed the relevant representatives from the WHO office in China and gained the understanding and support of the WHO.

"Countries have autonomy according to their national regulations and legislations to issue emergency use authorisations for any health product, and China and other countries have already done so for different products," Mariangela Simao, WHO's Assistant Director-General for access to medicines and health products, said in a press conference.

China has been one of the biggest players in the global race to develop a coronavirus vaccine. According to reports, it currently has 11 vaccines in clinical trials stage and four in Phase 3 trials stage. Globally, there are 38 vaccines in human trials stage, among which nine have reached the last stage of testing, according to the WHO.