China, France vow to promote multilateral cooperation against COVID-19

BEIJING-- China stands ready to work with France to push for closer cooperation within multilateral frameworks, joint control of COVID-19 and better global health governance, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday night in a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Recalling that at a critical moment in the fight against the coronavirus disease, he and Macron have had three phone calls since January, Xi said that has demonstrated the high level of both the mutual trust between the two presidents and the China-France relationship.

By carrying forward their friendly tradition of mutual sympathy and support, and helping each other with medical supplies, China and France have set an example for people in all countries to help each other and overcome difficulties together, he added.

The Chinese president, who introduced the situation of epidemic prevention and control in China upon request, said he pays close attention to the COVID-19 outbreaks in France and Europe, noting that France is taking a series of active and effective prevention and control measures.