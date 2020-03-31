China forest fire kills 19

Beijing: Eighteen firefighters and one farm worker died while fighting a massive forest fire in southwest China's Sichuan Province, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

The fire started on a local farm at 3.51 pm on Monday and quickly spread to the nearby mountains due to the strong winds, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. T

hose killed include 18 firefighters and a local forest farm worker who led the way for the firefighters. They were trapped in the fire due to a sudden change in the wind direction, the report said.