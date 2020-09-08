China Focus: China's recombinant COVID-19 vaccine capable of covering virus mutations

BEIJING: China can currently realize an annual production of 300 million doses of a recombinant COVID-19 vaccine and will further expand its capacity, according to Chen Wei, head of the vaccine research team.

A genetically engineered vaccine, the recombinant vaccine developed by the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences uses a modified defective adenovirus as the vector.

The current data show a very low mutation probability of the gene that the team selected from the virus to make the vaccine.

So far, the recombinant vaccine can completely cover all the mutations of the novel coronavirus, said Chen, a researcher at the institute.

Even if the chosen gene mutates, weakening the vaccine's protective effect, the current vaccine can still be used to achieve basic immunity, and China can quickly develop a vaccine specifically targeting the mutation to enhance the immunity effect, said Chen, also an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

"It's like upgrade and patch for software," Chen said.

On March 16, the vaccine developed by Chen's team started phase-1 clinical trials, the first in the world. According to the data published in the medical journal The Lancet in May, all 108 vaccinated participants produced antibodies.

Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of The Lancet, reviewed the research results as an important milestone. He said on his Twitter page that the vaccine was safe, well-tolerated and induced a rapid immune response.

"By releasing our testing methods and indicators to the world, we have helped the researchers from other countries take fewer detours and promote global vaccine research," Chen said.