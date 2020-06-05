China enhances efforts to restore biodiversity of Yangtze River

-- The Yangtze River, which stretches over 6,300 km, boasts rich and complex terrains and climate along its basin and has one of the highest levels of biodiversity in the world.

-- Data showed that there are more than 4,300 kinds of aquatic life living in the Yangtze River basin, including more than 400 types of fish.

-- China has made enormous efforts to preserve biodiversity along the river, including a 10-year fishing moratorium began this year in 332 conservation areas in the Yangtze River basin, which will be expanded to all the natural waterways of the Yangtze and its major tributaries from no later than Jan. 1, 2021.

NANJING: In Yaoguan Township, east China's Jiangsu Province along the Yangtze River, lichens began to reemerge after being absent for over three decades.

"Lichen is a symbiont of fungi and green algae. They are known as 'environmental monitors' as they are very sensitive to pollutants such as automobile and industrial exhausts and acid rain," said Feng Hui, a local official.