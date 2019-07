Beijing: The 15-1 judgement may have political and diplomatic ramifications for Pakistan as the Chinese jurist and Vice President of the world court backed the majority judgement.

China’s Judge Xue Hanqin, 64, has also served as a senior official of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in various high level positions.

Xue studied law in Peking University and Columbia University School of Law. Pakistan’s ad hoc judge Tassaduq Hussain Jillani was the lone dissenter.

By K J M Varma