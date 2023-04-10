 China carries simulated 'sealing off' of Taiwan in maritime drills
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldChina carries simulated 'sealing off' of Taiwan in maritime drills

China carries simulated 'sealing off' of Taiwan in maritime drills

Earlier, China claimed that fighter jets carrying "live ammunition" had launched "simulated strikes" near Taiwan, and that its Shandong aircraft carrier was participating in the continuing exercises.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
China carries simulated 'sealing off' of Taiwan in maritime drills |

According to a military statement, China was carrying out a simulated "sealing off" of Taiwan in maritime drills on Monday.

Separately, state channel CCTV reported that dozens of planes had practised a "aerial blockade" of the self-ruled island.

Read Also
China to conduct military exercises around Taiwan
article-image

Earlier, China claimed that fighter jets carrying "live ammunition" had launched "simulated strikes" near Taiwan, and that its Shandong aircraft carrier was participating in the continuing exercises.

Read Also
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours, calls it firm response to US-Taiwan...
article-image

Military statement

"Multiple batches of H-6K fighters carrying live ammunition... carried out multiple waves of simulated strikes on important targets on Taiwan Island," the Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement, adding that the Shandong also "participated in today's exercise".

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

China carries simulated 'sealing off' of Taiwan in maritime drills

China carries simulated 'sealing off' of Taiwan in maritime drills

WATCH: ‘P 7’ sets Guinness World Record for most expensive number plate; check how much it was...

WATCH: ‘P 7’ sets Guinness World Record for most expensive number plate; check how much it was...

Imran Khan praises India says, 'We wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil just like them...'

Imran Khan praises India says, 'We wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil just like them...'

Watch: Moose on the loose in US hospital, munches on potted plants

Watch: Moose on the loose in US hospital, munches on potted plants

Twitter labels BBC as 'government-funded media'; company issues statement

Twitter labels BBC as 'government-funded media'; company issues statement