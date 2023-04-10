China carries simulated 'sealing off' of Taiwan in maritime drills |

According to a military statement, China was carrying out a simulated "sealing off" of Taiwan in maritime drills on Monday.

Separately, state channel CCTV reported that dozens of planes had practised a "aerial blockade" of the self-ruled island.

Earlier, China claimed that fighter jets carrying "live ammunition" had launched "simulated strikes" near Taiwan, and that its Shandong aircraft carrier was participating in the continuing exercises.

Military statement

"Multiple batches of H-6K fighters carrying live ammunition... carried out multiple waves of simulated strikes on important targets on Taiwan Island," the Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement, adding that the Shandong also "participated in today's exercise".