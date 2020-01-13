China blames dirty tactics for Tsai's Taiwan poll win

Chinese state media have accused Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen of "dirty tactics" and cheating after she was re-elected with a landslide victory in a stunning rebuke of Beijing's campaign to isolate the self-ruled island.

Tsai, who has pitched herself as a defender of liberal democratic values against an increasingly authoritarian China, secured a record-breaking win in Saturday's presidential election.

But Chinese state media sought to downplay her victory, casting doubt on the legitimacy of Tsai's campaign.

"This is obviously not a normal election," said official news agency Xinhua in an English-language editorial on Sunday.

Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) used "dirty tactics such as cheating, repression and intimidation to get votes, fully exposing their selfish, greedy and evil nature", it added.

Meanwhile, China on Sunday slammed officials from the US and other countries for congratulating Tsai Ing-wen after she was re-elected with a landslide victory in a stunning rebuke of Beijing's campaign to isolate the self-ruled island.