China allocates USD 145 mn to fight outbreak of coronavirus

China's Finance Ministry has allocated a total of 1 billion yuan (about 145 million U.S. dollars) to support Hubei Province's battle against a deadly novel coronavirus. This is the latest move in China to control the outbreak of the novel coronavirus-related pneumonia.

Chinese health authorities announced that 2,744 confirmed cases caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) had been reported in 29 provincial-level regions in the country by the end of Thursday. The pneumonia situation had resulted in many deaths, including 24 in central China's Hubei Province and one in north China's Hebei Province.