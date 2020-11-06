Chill Donald, chill!: Greta mocks POTUS

Swedish teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Friday mocked Donald Trump in his own words, and urged him to "chill" after the US president, trailing behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the election, demanded that the counting of votes must "stop".

When she was named as the Time magazine's Person of the Year in December 2019, Trump told Thunberg to work on her anger management problem and "go an old fashioned movie with a friend." "Chill Greta, chill!" Trump said in his tweet on December 12 in which he described her Time award as "so ridiculous".

Trump was raging on Twitter on Thursday and posted a number of tweets alleging unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud during the presidential election, the results of which are yet to be announced.

The 17-year-old used the president's own words to mock him when he tweeted "STOP THE COUNT!" "So ridiculous," Thunberg tweeted in reply to Trump's post.

"Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!" she wrote, in a perfect riposte, which has received some 1.2 million likes.