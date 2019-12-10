Chile military plane with 38 on board disappears en route to Antarctica

Santiago: A military plane with 38 people aboard disappeared Monday after taking off from the south of the country for a base in Antarctica, the Chilean Air Force said.

The plane was carrying 38 people on board - 17 crew members and 21 passengers, reported Sputnik.

"A C-130 Hercules aircraft took off at 16:55 (19:55 GMT) from the city of Punta Arenas to the President Eduardo Frei Antarctic Base... 38 people are traveling," the Air Force said in a statement.

According to the Air Force the flight lost radio contact at 06:13 p.m [21:13 GMT].

According to ANI, a state of alert has been declared and the rescue team have been activated by the authorities.

Further details awaited.

