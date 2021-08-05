Child forced to lick hot axe head 'to prove innocence' in Pakistan

Three men in Pakistan have been arrested for allegedly forcing a child to lick a hot axe head to prove his innocence in a theft case, local media reported.

Dawn reported that the Border Military Police (BMP) of Fazala Kachh, Tuman Buzdar arrested three persons who allegedly forced a child to lick hot axe head to prove his innocence in a theft case.

The suspects accused Tehseeb, a shepherd, of stealing a teapot or kettle and the case had been registered against them on the report of victim's father Jan Muhammad, the Pakistani publication said citing sources.

Tehseeb suffered tongue burns and was taken to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the three identified as Siraj, Abdul Raheem and Muhammad Khan.

According to the publication, the tribal Baloch still use a draconian water and fire tradition to prove innocence of someone suspected to be involved in any crime at Takht Sulaiman tehsil. If a suspect remains under water for a specified time and comes out alive, he is considered innocent and if he comes out before time, he stands guilty.

Similarly, a person is considered innocent if he remains unscathed after crossing the burning embers or licking hot iron otherwise, he is penalised for being guilty.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in crimes against children including child sexual abuse, abduction and child marriages. Eight children were abused every day in the country in one form or another in 2020, according to the 'Cruel numbers 2020', a compilation of statistics on crimes against children.

The report was compiled by Sahil, an organisation focused on child protection, is based on cases reported in 84 national and regional newspapers in 2020, Dawn reported.