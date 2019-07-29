Child dies in Germany after being pushed onto train tracks

Frankfurt: A child died on Monday after being pushed onto the tracks, along with his mother, in front of an incoming high-speed train at Frankfurt's main railway station.

The police said in a statement that the eight-year-old boy was hit by the train and died on the spot. His mother, 40, was barely able to save herself and was taken to the hospital.

According to the police, the suspect then attempted to push another person onto the railway tracks but that person was able to escape, The Local reported.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, not known to the victims, then tried to flee from the main station. However, onlookers chased him and detained him there until the police arrived.

Four tracks at the Frankfurt station were temporarily closed, causing delays to dozens of trains.