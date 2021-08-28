Child among 3 Britons killed in Kabul bombings

London: Three British nationals, including a child, were among over 100 people killed in the terror attack outside Kabul airport, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday, killing more than 100 people, including 13 US troops. The Islamic State's Afghanistan affiliate, dubbed Islamic State Khorasan or ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for the attack.

"I was deeply saddened to learn that two British nationals and the child of another British national were killed by yesterday's terror attack, with two more injured," said Raab in a statement.

"These were innocent people and it is a tragedy that as they sought to bring their loved ones to safety in the UK they were murdered by cowardly terrorists. Yesterday's despicable attack underlines the dangers facing those in Afghanistan and reinforces why we are doing all we can to get people out. We are offering consular support to their families," he said. The minister said the UK will not "turn our backs" on people in Afghanistan in their hour of need, and "we will never be cowed by terrorists".

The three fatalities were from three different families, all waiting outside the airport trying to gain access to an evacuation flight out of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. Two more British nationals were injured. One of the wounded was moved onto the airfield, treated by military medics and is set to be evacuated to the UK. The other wounded victim, a child, is being treated at a hospital in Kabul.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:05 AM IST