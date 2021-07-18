Chemical leak affects more than 60 people at Texas water park; causes skin irritation and breathing problems

Over 60 people suffered skin irritation and breathing problems from a chemical leak that occurred at the children's pool at Six Flags Harbor Splashdown in Spring, Texas.

Chemicals believed to be involved hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid. An investigation into the cause of this incident is ongoing, 26 people were transported to area hospitals, while 39 others were also affected but refused to be transported, New York Post reported citing HCFMO tweet.

"No indication of air quality or chemical leaks in the surrounding area at this time but please avoid the area if possible," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a tweet.