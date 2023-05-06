'Charles the Last?': British campaign group 'Led By Donkeys' calls for end of monarchy with sand sculpture (Watch video)

Charles III was crowned the King of United Kingdom on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in solemn religious ceremony.

Meanwhile, Led By Donkeys, a British political campaign group, has made a significant political statement regarding the monarchy's state. Through drone footage, they showcased a sand sculpture of the King wearing a crown, accompanied by the phrase 'Charles the last?'. The group believes that it is crucial to initiate a nationwide discussion about the role and influence of the royals in the UK.



Anti-monarchy protesters arrested

The anti-monarchy movement reported that a number of its members were taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police force in central London, prior to King Charles III's coronation on Saturday. The incident has brought attention to the police's handling of demonstrators during the historic event.

While thousands of people gathered in central London to mark the momentous occasion, a group of protesters donning yellow T-shirts expressed their dissent by jeering and chanting "Not My King" throughout the morning.

Republic, the largest anti-monarchy organization in Britain, stated that the protest organizers were arrested by the police, but no explanation was given for their detainment.

Charles crowned as King

During his Coronation ceremony, King Charles III took the solemn oath to govern the people of the United Kingdom with "justice and mercy" and to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs can live freely after placing his hand on the Bible. He later kissed the holy book.

